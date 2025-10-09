Digital marketing and web design company Sinova Solutions will give one Arizona nonprofit a powerful boost: a custom-built website valued at $4,000, completely free of charge.

“Charitable organizations are always focused on serving others. Now I want to serve them,” Sinova Solutions founder Tom Bukacek said. “This donated design is a thank you for the incredible impact nonprofits make in our community.”

The company says that the modern, mobile-friendly site will be tailored to increase donations, recruit volunteers and highlight the nonprofit’s impact. The deadline for small and mid-sized Arizona nonprofits to apply is Oct. 17. The recipient will be announced Nov. 3. Visit https://sinovasolutions.com/nonprofit for details.

