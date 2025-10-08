Brad Wilson, CFP, is offering two free financial planning workshops this month: Oct. 9 at 6 p.m. and Oct. 18 at 10 a.m. Both will be held at Perspective Financial Services, 1440 E. Missouri Ave., Suite 250.

Wilson’s career in finance began as a registered representative with an independent firm. In January of this year, he joined Perspective Financial Services, a North Central firm founded in 2003 by Mike McCann, CFP, AIF.

The October workshops will address money management after a job loss or career change, retirement, company stock, profit shares and more, and will include complimentary light refreshments and a printed financial planning booklet to take home. Attendance is free, but space is limited. Contact Wilson for additional information or to R.S.V.P. Call 480-808-5491 or email bwilson@moneyaz.com.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.