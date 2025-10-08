The Sunnyslope High School Viking Parent Club will host its annual homecoming tailgate party on Friday, Oct. 17. The club is an active parent group that works throughout the year to raise money for Sunnyslope, and this event is the biggest fundraising event of the year.

“We raise money by selling tickets for the catered dinner (Miracle Mile Deli), selling raffle tickets and Sunnyslope spirit wear, as well as an incredible silent auction,” said Sarah Fluke, club chair for the tailgate party. “All money raised from the event will go back to Sunnyslope High School through grants for teachers, student programs and staff appreciation events.”

The tailgate event will kick off at 5 p.m. in the school cafeteria, 35 W. Dunlap Ave., and wrap up at 7 p.m. to allow attendees time to get to the homecoming football game. The homecoming parade will start at 6 p.m. from the Sunnyslope pool parking lot, head east on Dunlap, enter the east school parking lot and then do a lap around the football field.

Half-time performances will include the marching band, homecoming court and cheerleaders. Fireworks will be launched after each touchdown and “S” mountain will be ablaze with road flairs at the end of the game.

“Sunnyslope High School is a staple and anchor to the Sunnyslope community,” added Fluke, “and participating in this event helps continue to strengthen the students and teachers that give so much to our community. Living in Sunnyslope drives my passion to chair this event and make it successful so our community continues to thrive.”

This year’s fundraising goal is $25,000. For additional information about the event, visit the Parent Club website, www.vikingparentclub.com/homecoming-tailgate, or reach out to Fluke at homecoming@vikingparentclub.com.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.