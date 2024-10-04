Families looking for opportunities to keep kids busy over fall break have another option with the Impact Gymnastics AZ Fall Break Camp 2024.

Running from Oct. 7-11 at 7812 N. 12th St., Suite B, camp attendees ages 4-14 will rotate through gymnastics rotations, open gym and Ninja Zone and enjoy completing crafts and meeting special guests. No gymnastics experience is necessary. Full day camp runs from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; half day camp runs from 8-11:30 a.m. or 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Contact the gym for costs and availability.

Ongoing opportunities include Kinder Open Gym, for ages 6 months to 6 years on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays 11:30 a.m. to 12:25 p.m., and Friday Night Open Gym, 7-9:30 p.m.

For more information, call 602-870-7574 or visit www.impactgymaz.com.