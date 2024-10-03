Children’s Museum of Phoenix, located 215 N. 7th St., invites young residents to explore and learn during fall break camp, scheduled from Oct. 7-11.

Little explorers will craft enchanting art projects, engage in seasonal activities, make new friends, and play in three floors of interactive exhibits. Weekly and daily tuitions are offered. Visit the website and click on the “Camps” link under “Experiences.”

In addition, the museum will continue its Free First Friday Nights events this fall. Residents are invited to visit the first Friday of each month from 5-9 p.m. when the Children’s Museum of Phoenix opens to the public free of charge. The program helps ensure that all children in the community, along with their families, will be able to play and learn at the museum regardless of their ability to pay. Upcoming Free First Friday Nights are Oct. 4, Nov. 1 and Dec. 6.

For more information, visit www.childrensmuseumofphoenix.org or call 602-253-0501.