This month, Valleylife will host its largest fundraising event of the year, the annual Legacy of Love Gala. The event will celebrate 77 years of providing services to individuals with disabilities in the Phoenix Metro area.

The event will be held Oct. 5, at the Moon Valley Country Club in Phoenix. The evening will begin with cocktails and a silent auction at 5 p.m., followed by dinner and a live auction. The evening’s program will also feature performances from the Valleylife Glee Club, Dance Troupe, and Wheels of Expression.

The proceeds raised at the event will support unfunded Valleylife member needs including speech therapy, physical therapy, grief counseling, Glee Club, dance lessons and nutrition coaching.

Moon Valley Country Club is located at 151 W. Moon Valley Dr. To purchase a ticket or view available sponsorship opportunities, visit www.valleylifeaz.org/events.