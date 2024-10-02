As part of the fifth-annual AZ529 Essay Writing Contest, the Arizona State Treasurer’s Office, together with AZ529, Arizona’s Education Savings Plan, are asking Arizona fifth and sixth graders: “What is your dream job and how do you plan on achieving it in the future?”

Twenty essay winners will be selected across the state and will receive $529 towards opening a new or existing AZ529 Education Savings Plan account. One winner will be selected from each of Arizona’s 15 counties and at least one winner each representing a district, charter, private school, tribal school and homeschool will be selected. Up to five additional winners will be awarded in Maricopa and Pima counties, based on higher populations.

In mid-September, Arizona Treasurer Kimberly Yee visited with students from Madison Meadows Middle School to discuss the AZ529 Education Savings Plan, which offers a tax-free approach to setting money aside for college, community college, vocational training, trade school and other educational avenues for high school graduates. After speaking with students about the program, she led a STEM activity where students build a structure out of various materials.

Essay contest entries will be accepted through Oct. 6. Learn more at www.az529.gov/essaycontest.