As Miracle Mile Deli continues to celebrate is 75th year, it is also celebrating Rosh Hashanah this month with its Plate of Brisket of Beef special. The brisket meal includes a potato pancake with applesauce and sour cream, and a cup of matzoh ball soup for $19.49. The offer is valid Oct. 2-4.

In addition, during the entire month of October the deli is celebrating National Dessert Month by offering a slice of pie for $3 with a sandwich or entree purchase.

Miracle Mile Deli is located at 4433 N. 16th St. in Phoenix. For additional information, call 602-776-0992 or visit www.miraclemiledeli.com.