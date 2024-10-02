Miracle Mile Deli’s Plate of Brisket of Beef special is available Oct. 2-4 (photo by Bite Shot Photography).

As Miracle Mile Deli continues to celebrate is 75th year, it is also celebrating Rosh Hashanah this month with its Plate of Brisket of Beef special. The brisket meal includes a potato pancake with applesauce and sour cream, and a cup of matzoh ball soup for $19.49. The offer is valid Oct. 2-4.

In addition, during the entire month of October the deli is celebrating National Dessert Month by offering a slice of pie for $3 with a sandwich or entree purchase.

Miracle Mile Deli is located at 4433 N. 16th St. in Phoenix. For additional information, call 602-776-0992 or visit www.miraclemiledeli.com.

