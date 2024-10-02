The city of Phoenix’s Devonshire Senior Center will provide a variety of programs for the area’s older residents this month. Special outings include a trip to the Phoenix Zoo, Thursday, Oct. 3, an exploration of the Deer Valley Petroglyph Preserve, Thursday, Oct. 10, a fishing outing at Papago Park, Wednesday, Oct. 16, and a lunch trip to Macaroni Grill, Thursday, Oct. 24.

The special events are held in addition to daily activities and regular programming, including Bingocize, a light physical activity workshop mixed with the fun game of Bingo. The program is held every Monday and Wednesday at 9:30 a.m.

Devonshire Senior Center is located at 2802 E. Devonshire Ave. For information, call 602-262-7807.

Over at Sunnyslope Senior Center, located at 802 E. Vogel Ave., members will experience a lunch trip to India’s Flame, Friday, Oct. 4, to OdySea Aquarium, Wednesday, Oct. 9, lunch at Fry Bread House, Wednesday, Oct. 16, and a visit to the Deer Valley Petroglyphs, Wednesday, Oct. 23.

The center will also participate in the Sunnyslope Health Community Fair (for residents of all ages) Thursday, Oct. 10, at 9 a.m., and it will host a Halloween party Wednesday, Oct. 30. Regular events and activities at the Sunnyslope center include line dancing, yoga, billiards, a laptop lab, conversational Spanish and so much more. For details, call 602-262-7572.

Programs and activities are offered at the city’s senior centers from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. Membership gives residents access to all 15 Phoenix senior centers. The annual membership fee is $20 for Phoenix residents and $40 for non-residents. For general information, call 602-262-4520 or visit www.phoenix.gov/seniorcenters.