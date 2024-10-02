City officials and residents of the Cox Meadows neighborhood in Northwest Phoenix gathered at Cave Creek Park-Sweetwater on Friday, Sept. 13, for the ribbon-cutting ceremony of a newly remodeled playground.

Located at 2409 W. Sweetwater Ave. in Phoenix, the park has been a local community space for years. Recently, a collaboration between Phoenix’s Parks and Recreation Department and local residents led to the debut of a newly remodeled playground.

The project was funded by Phoenix Parks and Preserve Initiative funds, said Cynthia Aguilar, Phoenix Parks and Recreation Director. This initiative, approved by voters, allocates one cent of sales tax per $10 spent to renovate parks and enhance the city’s desert preserve system.

The playground, designed for children ages 5-12, is inclusive, innovative and offers a range of play structures and activities. Additionally, the area provides a welcoming community space where families and residents can relax and spend quality time together.

Vice Mayor Debra Stark, representing Phoenix City Council District 3, addressed the crowd prior to the ceremony. Stark’s speech expressed how the remodel shows the value of community and involvement in the Cox Meadows neighborhood. Three hundred residents voted on the final design of the multi-structured playground concept.

This upgrade revitalizes a local park and demonstrates the power of community involvement in Phoenix.

“It is just a very active neighborhood. They have a block watch. They care about their families and kids, and they have been very instrumental in promoting the use of the park,” Stark said.

Aguilar took the opportunity to express gratitude to the contributors involved in the project. She acknowledged the hard work of Vice Mayor Stark, the Cox Meadows Neighborhood Association, and the parks integration team, all of whom played pivotal roles in the playground’s development.

“There are a lot of challenges that exist right now, and they’re the ones out here really trying to address those challenges and keep these parks safe, clean, and accessible for everyone to enjoy,” Aguilar said, referring to the Parks integration employees.

At 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 13, the ceremonial ribbon was cut, marking the official opening of the new playground. Children and members of the community joined Stark to cut the large red ribbon in a symbolic gesture of the park’s new chapter.

Attendees included members of the Cox Meadows Neighborhood Association, public information officers, City of Phoenix council members and local families. There was a festive atmosphere as kids and their parents tried out the new playground.

One community member who serves on the block watch said the new playground is symbolic of how the Cox Meadows neighborhood is changing. He observed the positive changes occurring throughout the community and surrounding areas.

“We are undergoing a change. So many of the older people have moved out, and we’re getting an influx of new families, young families, little ones,” he said.

To the Cox Meadows community, the new playground represents much more than just a recreational area. City officials say projects like this help bring a city closer together.

“When we have engaged communities, we have really vibrant parks,” Aguilar said.