The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) is alerting drivers that several closures are scheduled for improvement projects along Valley freeways this weekend, Feb. 28-March 3. Drivers should allow extra travel time and plan on using detour routes while the following weekend restrictions are in place:

Southbound I-17 closed between State Route 74/Carefree Highway and Loop 303 in north Phoenix from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (March 3) for pavement improvement project. Southbound I-17 on-ramps at SR 74 and Dove Valley Road closed. Allow extra time and consider adjusting travel schedules (traffic is lighter during early morning or late night). Detour : Southbound I-17 traffic will travel west on SR 74 to southbound Lake Pleasant Parkway and use eastbound Loop 303 to return to I-17. Avoid using neighborhood streets adjacent to I-17 that are not designed to handle freeway traffic. Drivers should stay with the designated SR 74 detour route. Some street closures will be in place (local traffic only).

Northbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) closed between Shea Boulevard and Princess Drive/Pima Road in north Scottsdale from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (March 3) for bridge work as part of widening project. Northbound Loop 101 on-ramps at Via de Ventura and 90th Street closed. Consider alternate freeway routes to avoid delays. Detour : Traffic exiting at Shea Boulevard can travel west to northbound Scottsdale Road to reach Loop 101 north of Bell Road.

Eastbound Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) closed between 35th Avenue and I-17 from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (March 3) for sign structure removal as part of widening project. Detour : Traffic exiting at 35th Avenue can travel north or south to reach cross streets that connect with I-17 (examples: Deer Valley Road for northbound or Union Hills Drive for southbound). Note: The north- and southbound I-17 ramps to eastbound Loop 101 will remain open.

Northbound SR 143 (Hohokam Expressway) closed between I-10 and Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) near Sky Harbor Airport from 7 p.m. Saturday to 4 a.m. Monday (March 3) for pavement marking work. Northbound 48th Street closed between Broadway Road and I-10. SR 143 Detour : Drivers on westbound I-10 can continue west to eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to reach southbound SR 74. Travelers going to Sky Harbor Airport can use routes to the airport's west entrance (via Buckeye Road). Note: Eastbound I-10 on-ramp at Warner Road closed from 8 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Sunday (March 2) for construction. Consider using the eastbound on-ramp at Ray Road. For more information visit I10BroadwayCurve.com.

for pavement marking work. Northbound 48th Street closed between Broadway Road and I-10. SR 143

Click on the Weekend Travel Advisory map graphic or visit the ADOT website for a complete listing of restrictions for this weekend.

