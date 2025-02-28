MADE Art Boutique, a cornerstone of Roosevelt Row Arts District, is celebrating its 20th anniversary March 8, beginning at 10 a.m. The milestone marks two decades of supporting the vibrant Phoenix arts community and shaping the city’s cultural landscape.

Founded by local artists and entrepreneurs Cindy Dach and Greg Esser, MADE has grown into an iconic destination that has showcased the work of over 200 artists. With a unique selection of handcrafted art, prints, jewelry and home decor, the art boutique has become a hub for those seeking one-of-a-kind treasures and a true taste of the local art scene. Over the past 20 years, the boutique has offered an eclectic mix of local art and hosted themed exhibitions, workshops, and events that promote creative expression and community engagement.

“We are incredibly proud of what we have accomplished. We are proud of being part of Roosevelt Row’s and Downtown Phoenix’s evolution” said Dach, co-owner. “MADE has always been more than just a retail store. It’s been a space for creative expression, community connection and innovation. We have decade long relationships with our former and current staff, many who have gone on to open their own boutiques and other creative practices. This milestone is a testament to the talent, passion, and support of the artists and the community that has kept us here.”

The anniversary celebration begins on Saturday, March 8, at 10 a.m. at the shop, located at 922 N. 5th St., with a one-time use 20 percent coupon, shared memories and a special treat at the time of purchase. The neighbors are celebrating, too, with Greenwood Brewery launching their newest collaboration brew. Eye lounge will be exhibiting Jacey Coca, “Seeds and Souvenirs.” Live music and a comedy show will punctuate the evening.

For more information on upcoming events and to explore artist collections, visit www.madephx.com or follow along on social media. Contact the shop at 602-256-6233.

