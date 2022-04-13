Gear up for summer with art, music and more

Families looking for artistic education programs for those ages 6 to 18 may want to check out Phoenix Center for the Arts.

Classes in art, music, theatre, writing and dance are offered late spring and into summer. In addition, teens who are interested in getting more involved in the local arts community can also join the Teen Artist Guild (also known as TAG) for a small semi-annual fee and attend the Center’s unique “Meet the Artist” events, enter art in TAG art shows, and participate in TAG open studios and events.

Art classes kicking off in May include online and in-person Youth Digital Art Class and Creating an Art Journal with Nik Ridley and Stroke of Genius with Nancy Price. Youth interested in dance may want to check out Beginner Hip-Hop with Phillip Curtis, an eight-week class that begins May 19.

For the music lovers, Beginner Guitar for Kids with Pedro Pérez begins May 19, and Youth Piano 1 with James Melberg kicks off June 4.

While there is a fee for the classes, financial aid may be available for those who qualify. Call 602-254-3100 to speak to a patron services associate.

For more information or to sign up for classes, click on the “Classes” link at www.phoenixcenterforthearts.org.