Keep Phoenix Beautiful will kick off a new season of I Recycle PHX events this month with an event held at Desert Ridge Marketplace, Saturday, Oct. 18, from 7 a.m. to noon.

Items accepted at the event include gently used adult and children’s bicycles by Bike Saviours; sensitive documents to be shredded offsite by Friedman Recycling Companies; hard drives, laptops, computer towers, printers, cell phones, flat-screen TVs and monitors and other electronics by Full Circle Electronics; new or gently used furniture, small working appliances, housewares and home improvement supplies by Habitat for Humanity; and nonperishable food, kitchenware, hygiene products, toys, books, clothing, shoes and more by Nourish Phoenix. Check the website for a complete list of items.

Not accepted at the event: hazardous items like paint, light bulbs, tires or batteries; CRT monitors or televisions, large appliances, mattresses or prescription drugs. Phoenix residents may call 602-262-6251 for hazardous waste pick up. Visit www.phoenix.gov/hhw for details.

And save the date for Saturday, Jan. 10, when the event returns to Christown Spectrum Mall.

Desert Ridge Marketplace is located at 21001 N. Tatum Blvd.; enter off of Deer Valley Road, east of AMC Theatre. For additional information, visit www.keepphxbeautiful.org/i-recycle-phoenix.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.