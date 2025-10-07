Today, Desert Mission Inc. dba Lincoln Learning Center announced its sponsorship of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Child and Adult Care Food Program administered by the Arizona Department of Education, Health and Nutrition Services. Meals will be made available to enrolled participants at no separate charge without regard to race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability. Household income determines the amount of money institutions will be reimbursed to provide meals to enrolled participants. The income-eligibility guidelines listed below are used to determine the amount of reimbursement.

Meals will be provided at the site listed below:

Site Name: Desert Mission Inc., dba Lincoln Learning Center

Site Address: 303 East Eva Street

City, Zip: Phoenix, 85020

Phoenix Number: 602-943-3731

In accordance with federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, this institution is prohibited from discriminating on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex (including gender identity and sexual orientation), disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity.

Program information may be made available in languages other than English. Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication to obtain program information (e.g., Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language), should contact the responsible state or local agency that administers the program or USDA’s TARGET Center at (202) 720-2600 (voice and TTY) or contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339.

To file a program discrimination complaint, a Complainant should complete a Form AD-3027, USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form which can be obtained online at: https://www.usda.gov/sites/default/files/documents/ad 3027.pdf, from any USDA office, by calling (866) 632-9992, or by writing a letter addressed to USDA. The letter must contain the complainant’s name, address, telephone number, and a written description of the alleged discriminatory action in sufficient detail to inform the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights (ASCR) about the nature and date of an alleged civil rights violation. The completed AD-3027 form or letter must be submitted to USDA by:

mail:

U.S. Department of Agriculture

Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights

1400 Independence Avenue, SW

Washington, D.C. 20250-9410; or

fax: (833) 256-1665 or (202) 690-7442; or

email: Program.Intake@usda.gov

This institution is an equal opportunity provider.

