Young animal lovers who are looking for ways to give back to homeless pets are invited to join the Arizona Humane Society (AHS) for its fall break Compassion Crew youth volunteer days. Taking place Oct. 7-9 at AHS’ Papago Park Campus, 5501 E. Van Buren St., the camp is open to youth ages nine to 12.

Children will spend their day enriching the lives of pets awaiting adoption. This creative Compassion Crew will team up to make a real impact on the shelter pets’ stay through innovative behavioral enrichment projects like puzzle feeders, scent enrichment and toy design. They’ll even get the chance to get hands-on with AHS’ very own animal teachers as they learn all about how their actions can impact animal lives.

Those registered for the Compassion Crew will also have the opportunity to accrue service hours during this special retreat. The cost for the three-day program is $195. Find details and register by visiting www.azhumane.org/fall-break-camp.

