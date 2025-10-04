Join neighborhood officers for a conversation over coffee at Coffee with a Cop, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 9 to 10 a.m., at Cultivate Coffee, 505 W. Dunlap Ave.

Presented by Desert Horizon Precinct, the event offers residents a chance to ask questions and share what they are seeing on their block, as well as an opportunity to connect directly with Desert Horizon officers, learn about crime-prevention tips, and build relationships with a goal of keeping communities safe.

The majority of North Central falls within the Desert Horizon Precinct, with some neighborhoods served by the Mountain View Precinct. To find your precinct, visit www.phoenix.gov and search “precinct map.”

