Hash Kitchen is flipping the script on happy hour by offering a new “morning happy hour,” daily from 7 to 9 a.m., at all six Valley Hash Kitchen locations. Morning happy hour specials will include $5 well cocktails and $4 off signature breakfast dishes.

Happy hour dishes include chilaquiles, Basic AF, breakfast burrito, biscuits and gravy, carnitas hash, Melina’s Benedict, Mexicana scrambler and a classic pancake or waffle.

Breakfast classics are remixed and reimagined at Hash Kitchen. Home of the original build-you-own Bloody Mary bar, Hash Kitchen was founded in 2015 by The Maggiore Group.

In Phoenix, find Hash at 4315 E. Indian School Road. For additional information, call 602-612-5580 or visit www.hashkitchen.com.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.