This year’s second round of applications for the Artist Opportunity Grant is now open. The grant is geared to help Arizona artists take advantage of unique opportunities that can help boost their careers.

The grant is open to individual artists of all disciplines and career stages, who live in Arizona and who are at least 18 years old. The grant deadline is Thursday, Oct. 16 for funding to support activities taking place between Dec. 1, 2025 to June 30, 2026. Artists can receive only one Opportunity Grant every two fiscal years. The fiscal year is different from a calendar year and runs from July 1 of one year to June 30 of the next.

Find full details online at https://azarts.gov/grant/artist-opportunity.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.