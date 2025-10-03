The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) announced that a few closures for improvement projects are scheduled along Phoenix-area freeways this weekend, Oct. 3-6. Drivers should allow extra travel time and plan on using detour routes as needed while the following weekend restrictions are in place:

Southbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) closed between Princess Drive/Pima Road and Shea Boulevard in Scottsdale from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Oct. 6) for widening project. Eastbound Loop 101 on-ramps at Scottsdale and Hayden roads also closed. Detours : Consider alternate routes including southbound State Route 51 to eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to reach Loop 101 in the Tempe area. Eastbound Loop 101 drivers approaching the closure should consider exiting to southbound Scottsdale Road before using eastbound Shea Boulevard to Loop 101.

(Pima Freeway) in Scottsdale (Oct. 6) for widening project. Northbound Loop 303 closed between I-10 and Happy Valley Parkway in the West Valley from 10 p.m. Friday to 1 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 4) for pavement sealing. Detours : Consider using north- and eastbound Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) between I-10 and I-17 as an alternate freeway route. Detours also will be in place using northbound Cotton Lane, Sarival Avenue and other streets. Note : Crews will work to reopen northbound Loop 303 in sections as the pavement sealing progresses.

in the West Valley (Oct. 4) for pavement sealing. Southbound Loop 303 closed between Happy Valley Parkway and I-10 in the West Valley from 10 p.m. Saturday to 1 p.m. Sunday (Oct. 5) for pavement sealing. Detours : Consider using west- and southbound Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) between I-17 and I-10 as an alternate freeway route. Detours also will be in place for southbound Loop 303 exiting at Happy Valley Parkway. Note : Crews will work to reopen southbound Loop 303 in sections as the pavement sealing progresses.

in the West Valley (Oct. 5) for pavement sealing.

Click on the Weekend Travel Advisory map graphic or visit the ADOT website for more information.

