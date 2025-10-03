The Phoenix Public Library, in partnership with the Phoenix VA Health Care System, is bringing its Bookmobile to the Carl T. Hayden VA Medical Center, 650 E. Indian School Road, monthly. This initiative aims to provide veterans, their families and caregivers with easy access to library services.

“The goal is to make library services more accessible for everyone in the community,” said Keith Lord, Bookmobile branch manager. “This partnership gives veterans the opportunity to sign up for library cards, explore available programs, and check out materials – right where they are.”

The Bookmobile offers a rotating collection of 2,500 items, including books, gardening seeds and Culture Passes. It features a children’s area with a reading bench, Wi-Fi access, ADA-compliant wheelchair lift, air conditioning and indoor seating and display monitors

The Bookmobile will visit the VA Medical Center on the first Tuesday of each month, including Oct. 7, Nov. 4 and Dec. 2. For more information, visit www.phoenixpubliclibrary.org/bookmobile.

