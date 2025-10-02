The Phoenix Council District 3 office will resume its monthly community meetings this month on Friday, Oct. 3, 8:30 a.m., at Sunnyslope Community Center, 802 E. Vogel Ave.

At the meeting, residents can connect with their neighbors, hear updates from the District 3 office, and meet the new Phoenix police chief, Matthew Giordano.

The office also is collecting candy donations to help make the Sunnyslope Community Center Halloween trunk-or-treat celebration a sweet success. They are asking attendees to consider bringing a bag of individually wrapped candy to the meeting to help create a fun and safe Halloween for local families.

The Slopetacular Trunk-or-Treat will be held Saturday, Oct. 18, from 5 to 7 p.m. The free community event will include, in addition to candy, a costume contest, trunk contest, pumpkin patch and fun activities for the whole family. Contact the center at 602-262-6661 with any questions about the Oct. 18 event. Contact District 3 Councilmember Debra Stark’s office at 602-262-7441 or via email: council.district.3@phoenix.gov.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.