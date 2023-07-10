Families looking for ways to keep teens active this summer are invited to check out the summer training program at Back Alley CrossFit. The class will be focused on strength and conditioning with an emphasis on safety and fun.

The second summer session consists of eight classes and runs July 10 to Aug. 2. Classes are held Monday and Wednesday from 10–11 a.m. The cost is $105. A sibling discount is available.

Back Alley CrossFit is located at 7816 N. 12th St., Phoenix. To sign up, send an email to katy@backalleycrossfit.com. For more information, visit www.backalleycrossfit.com or call 623-282-1199.