City’s afterschool program, parks, other centers reopen

There is good news for families looking for activities for their children to participate in this fall as the city of Phoenix’s afterschool program is back.

The Phoenix Afterschool Center (PAC) program has resumed in schools. These programs were canceled previously due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There also are many other programs and offerings that have resumed in the city. Pueblo Grande Museum’s outdoor interpretative trails have reopened and the indoor galleries are accessible again. The indoor area of the facility at 4619 E. Washington St. has been running at limited capacity, as of press time.

Phoenix’s Parks and Recreation Department has agreements with organizations that run city-owned facilities, of which many have reopened and are providing different levels of hours, programs and access. Some of these organizations include the Arizona Science Center, Enchanted Island Amusement Park in Encanto Park, Phoenix Center for the Arts, Shemer Art Center and North Mountain Visitor Center.

The city of Phoenix’s eight golf courses are open their normal hours of operation. Phoenix’s community and recreation centers, as well as its parks, trails and sports complexes also are open again.

The public can continue using 12 city pools through Monday, Sept. 6, Labor Day. Splash pads are open through Oct. 1.

To learn more, visit www.phoenix.gov/newsroom/parks-and-recreation/1068.