Chase offers treasure of fitness, fundraising

September 2021

If you “arrrgh” eager to gather your crew and walk or run while helping raise money for a cause, the Pirate’s Treasure Chase this month might hook you.

This virtual event will take place from 7 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 19 to 10 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 30 anywhere you choose. It is the first Pirate’s Treasure Chase with a one-mile, 5K, 10K and other race lengths to run or walk. At least 20 percent of every registration will be donated to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, a voluntary health organization that supports those affected by suicide.

The virtual race coincides with Talk Like a Pirate Day on Sept. 19. The cost to register for the event is $20, which includes a medal, bib and shipping charges. Visit www.eventbrite.com/d/az–phoenix/pirate%E2%80%99s-treasure-chase.

 

 

