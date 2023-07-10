Phoenix Legacy Foundation will host a bowling fundraiser Saturday, July 22, at Let It Roll Bowl & Entertainment Center. The event, which will kick off at noon, will benefit the Southwest Veterans Foundation and Phoenix Legacy Foundation.

The host foundation is actively seeking bowlers, sponsors, general donations, raffle items, silent auction and prize items, as well as event volunteers.

Let It Roll Bowl & Entertainment Center is located at 8925 N. 12th St. Visit www.phxlegacy.org for additional information or to register.