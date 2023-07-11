Valley residents looking for quick curbside meal pick up this summer can enjoy half off all curbside pickup orders this summer at Fly Bye. The restaurant launched a new “Stay Cool With Curbside” deal offering in June offering 50 percent off all curbside pickup orders placed before 6 p.m. on select weekdays.

The restaurant offers Detroit-style square pan pizza, crispy chicken tenders and chicken wings with eight house-made sauces, fresh chopped salads, hoagies and more.

Fly Bye’s online ordering system notifies the restaurant automatically upon arrival. The Curbside deal is available Monday through Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Orders must be placed online using the promo code TOOHOT. The deal will be offered through Aug. 31.

Fly Bye is located at 3912 E. Camelback Rd., Suite 100, Phoenix. For more information or to place an order, visit www.flybyetogo.com.