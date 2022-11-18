City experiences bulk trash delays

In October, the City of Phoenix Solid Waste Division announced that it was experiencing a significant delay with bulk trash collection due to staffing challenges, which forced an update to the existing quarterly schedule.

The changes caused by recent service delays impact future dates for all areas, which have been adjusted into 2023. The change will allow for operation to catch up with current demand.

The 2023 Bulk Trash Schedule was included in October city services bills. View the updated schedule to determine your next scheduled week of collection. The schedule also is available to download and print.

Visit www.phoenix.gov/publicworks/ bulktrash for details.