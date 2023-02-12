Residents are once again invited to take a stroll through history as the annual Willo Home Tour & Street Fair returns to the iconic neighborhood Feb. 18–19. The 2023, and 34th annual, event will feature beautifully restored historic homes and gardens, as well as a street fair.

During the Saturday Twilight Home Tour and Sunday morning tour, residents will have the opportunity to tour historic homes representing a variety of architectural styles and eras. Guests will be given a map showing where the homes are located and then may visit them in any order. When inside the homes, homeowners may be available to answer questions but there is not a guided tour.

On Sunday, in addition to the home tour, there will be a street fair, featuring local vendors and winding down Monte Vista Road and Holly Street, along with the Antique Car Show on Holly. The Street Fair opens at 9 a.m. and will include live music, food trucks and a beer and wine garden.

Parking is available at the parking garage located at 1st Avenue and Holly. Visitors also may park in any available location within the neighborhood. Trolleys will run continuously throughout the day, and guests are welcome to hop on and off at their convenience.

Tickets are $25 each day (children aged 12 and under attend for free) and may be purchased online or the day of the event at Walton Park, 301 W. Holly St.

For updates on the tour, visit www.willophx.com/home-tour.