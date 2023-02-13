The City of Phoenix is embarking on the 2025 update of the Phoenix General Plan and is looking to the community to help shape it.

The General Plan, planPHX, is the long-range guide for designing the city’s future. It addresses a wide array of issues including energy, housing, equity, sustainability, neighborhoods, public facilities, natural resources, transportation and land use.

Arizona law requires that the City’s General Plan be updated and/or readopted and approved by voters every 10 years. At its Jan. 10 Policy meeting, the council unanimously approved the Public Participation Plan, and opportunities for continuous public participation in the update process will be provided through December 2023.

City leadership emphasized that success of the update depends on public input. The updated General Plan is expected to go to voters on the November 2024 ballot. For updates, visit www.phoenix.gov/pdd/generalplan2025.