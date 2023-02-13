Mane Attraction Salon is joining forces with PACC911 for the 23rd Annual Beauty to the RESCUE.

PACC911 brings together the many animal welfare organizations throughout Arizona, providing four key resources: large outdoor adoption events, ongoing fundraising, educational outreach, and medical assistance to soften the high-cost veterinary care.

The fun, festive and pet-friendly fundraiser will be held Sunday, Feb. 26, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the salon. During the event, the salon will be open and offering select services for a minimum donation, a raffle, boutique vendors and adoptable animals. Proceeds from the salon services, raffle and silent auction, along with a percentage of vendor sales, will go directly to PACC911’s Critical Care Program.

Mane Attraction Salon is located at 3156 E. Camelback Road. For event details and to purchase raffle tickets, visit www.maneattractionsalon.com/beauty-to-the-rescue. For additional information, call 602-956-2996.