The Maricopa County Home & Garden Show returns to the Arizona State Fairgrounds Friday, Jan. 13, through Sunday, Jan. 15, for its 30th year.

Valley residents are invited to support Arizona businesses and learn how to improve their green thumb, shop DIY projects, attend seminars and enjoy sampling delicious food and beverages at Taste the Desert.

Included for free with admission, Taste the Desert is a hands-on culinary education and tasting event with local food and beverage experts and aficionados. Daily seminars on wine pairing, coffee roasting and brewing, Kombucha, teas, mastering flavor profiles, and more will be offered.

“The new year brings opportunity for renewal and improvement. This show gives attendees an opportunity to feel educated about any item they take home,” said Katie Jones, Maricopa County Home Show manager. “We’re thrilled to celebrate our 30th anniversary of bringing the Home Show to the Valley and hope to provide endless inspiration for your home in 2023.”

The Arizona State Fairgrounds are located at 1826 W. McDowell Rd., Phoenix. For event tickets or additional information, call 602-485-1691 or visit www.mchomeshows.com.