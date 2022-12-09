Celebrate the season in Sunnyslope

The Sunnyslope neighborhood is celebrating the holidays and its local businesses this month at the Slope Holiday Market and Parade.

Scheduled for Dec. 10, 5:30–10:30 p.m., the event will take place on Hatcher Road from Central Avenue to 7th Avenue.

Attendees can peruse holiday gifts, arts and crafts, enjoy live local music and performances, food, community events and holiday fun, including a community parade. In addition, The Eye Opener will host a beer garden featuring local favorite, North Mountain Brewing Company.

Organized by Hatcher Urban Businesses (theHUB), Sunnyslope Arts District, Sunnyslope Historical Society & Museum, Sunnyslope Village Alliance, Asking Mara Events and North Mountain Brewing Company, with support of the City of Phoenix Office of Arts & Culture, the event is free to all.

For additional information about the event, visit www.sunnyslopeartsdistrict.org or www.sunnyslopehub.com. You also can send an email to hubholidaymarket@gmail.com.