The Camelback Village Spa, located at 44th Street and Camelback Road, is offering a special spa package just for dads.

The Father’s Day Package includes a 60-minute Village Signature Massage and Gentlemen’s Special Facial Treatment, which includes microdermabrasion and brow clean up, for $240. In addition, a $10 “bounce back” is offered June 1-16 with every $100 in gift card purchases.

The resort-style day spa offers views of Camelback Mountain and provides clients with personalized care for treatments including massage, facials, nail salon services, hair salon services, body treatments and more. For information, call 602-553-4917 or visit www.villageclubs.com/village-spas-in-phoenix.