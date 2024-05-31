A new Graze Craze franchise location opened recently in North Phoenix, bringing crafted charcuterie boards and boxes to the neighborhood. Longtime friends and now franchise owners, Stacy Kelly and Cindy White opened the new store at 3131 E. Thunderbird Road in the Mountainview Marketplace.

The company says that “every creation is a masterpiece curated by a team of charcuterie experts known as Grazologists™,” and include everything from premium meats, specialty cheeses, fresh fruits and crisp veggies to house-made sauces, dips and jams.

Driven by their shared entrepreneurial spirit and desire to grow a business together, Kelly and White knew they wanted to find an elevated food concept that would offer something unique and useful to the community.

“It was important to us to pursue a business concept that aligned with our skills and would cater to local preferences,” said Kelly, who, like White, has a background in the luxury retail industry. “Charcuterie continues to be an amazing solution for feeding a crowd and with Graze Craze, we offer the very best to our clients for their special events, family gatherings, meetings and more.”

White added, “Our store is nestled in a community of schools, families and businesses, making it the ideal stop for busy locals who need convenient, fresh and satisfying dining choices. We’re looking forward to our specialty charcuterie arrangements being at the center of local celebrations.”

The North Phoenix Graze Craze is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The boards are available for pick-up, catering and delivery. For more information, call 480-848-1828 or visit www.grazecraze.com/north-phoenix-az.