Jump Athletic will host a youth summer basketball camp in June for boys and girls entering second through ninth grade.

Now in its 15th year, Jump Athletic was founded by Brian Sacks, a North Central resident who pivoted from the magazine publishing world to youth sports.

“After volunteering as a coach for several basketball teams I knew that my next career would be supporting kids in their growth,” said Sacks. “Sports was a big confidence builder for me as a child.”

The company was created as an inspiring sports program for the Valley’s boys and girls, supported by former professional basketball players who help the young residents their game to the next level. It has since grown and impacted thousands of kids in Arizona.

Four summer camp sessions will be offered throughout June where kids work on skill building, game play and team collaboration. Sessions include June 3-6, June 10-13, June 17-20 and June 24-27. Each session is four days, running Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The basketball camp is designed for boys and girls entering second through ninth grade and will be held at Scottsdale Preparatory Academy.

“Fifteen years we’ve been leading the Valley with the best basketball camp – we’re incredibly proud,” Sacks added. “Our team of talented and inspiring coaches motivate players to push themselves outside their comfort zone and have fun.”

The company says that its summer camp sells out each year, and parents are encouraged to register at www.jumpathleticbasketballcamp.com while spots remain open. To learn more about Jump Athletic’s year-round programs, with two North Central gym locations, visit www.jumpathletic.com.