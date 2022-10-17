Adult residence hosts Oktoberfest celebration

La Siena invites older residents to jump into their lederhosen, grab a bier stein and head over for an Oktoberfest celebration, Wednesday, Oct. 19.

Guests will have the opportunity to sample delicious German-themed bites and refreshments while enjoying a live performance by The Bouncing Czechs. While there, guests can learn more about the CARF-accredited independent and assisted living residence.

To make a reservation, call 602-814-0506. La Siena is located at 909 E. Northern Ave., Phoenix. For additional information, visit www.lasienaseniorliving.com.