Event will support local pit bull rescue

The 10th annual Rethinc Advertising Rescue Rinse event, being held this month, will take on a more personal note for the company.

“We started the agency back in 2008,” shared principal Stephanie Olsen, “and after a year in business we really wanted to do something to give back. We had an office in Old Town Scottsdale with a carpet cleaning company next door so had easy access to water. We got together to try to find something that was near and dear to all of our hearts, and we all agreed…dogs. We decided to turn the parking lot into a dog wash to raises money for local, small shelters that sometimes miss out on the large charity events, galas, black tie events.

“Each year we try to pick a new partner to try and spread the love (and funds) as much as possible.”

This past year, the company lost its beloved office dog, Zona, and are honoring her this year by partnering with One Love Pit Bull Rescue.

The 10th annual Rescue Rinse will be held at the company’s Phoenix office at 4714 N. 44th St. on Saturday, March 12, from 9 a.m. to noon. Pups will receive a wash, shampoo and towel dry. Washes are donation based, with a $20 donation earning participants a free gift. A silent auction, food and drinks will round out the day’s activities, with 100 percent of the proceeds going to One Love.

For more information, visit www.rescuerinse.com.