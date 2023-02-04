Chef Micah Wyzlic at Phoenix City Grille has put together two special menus for February dining.

On Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, the chef has created a special menu that includes New England clam chowder; entrees including smoked prime rib, filet and lobster, and pistachio-crusted Chula Seafood California halibut. For a sweet finish to the meal, try the red velvet cheesecake.

Valentine’s Day dining takes place from 4 p.m. to close; last seating begins at 8 p.m.

If Valentine’s is not your thing, on Tuesday, Feb. 21, diners can attend an exclusive NULU private single-barrel pairing dinner. Each dish will be paired with a single barrel pour. The pairing dinner takes place at 6 p.m.; cost is $160 per person plus tax and gratuity. A portion of the proceeds from the dinner and bottles sold during the evening will benefit the Phoenix Children’s Hospital Heart Center. Seating is limited; to make a reservation, send an email to brittnee.reed@outlook.com or call 602-510-7174.

Phoenix City Grille is located at 5816 N. 16th St. For more information, call 602-266-3001 or visit www.phoenixcitygrille.com.