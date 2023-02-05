Maps act as a physical expression of one’s place in the world and the universe. Over time, the Zuni world has been remapped, with names changed, boundaries drawn, and cultural presence erased. A new exhibit, “A:shiwi A:wan Ulohnanne: The Zuni World,” at Pueblo Grande Museum challenges these assumptions through 31 artistic representations of Zuni maps and places in the Southwest.

The exhibit, on loan from the A:shiwi A:wan Museum and Heritage Center, a Pueblo of Zuni Tribal museum, explores the landscapes of the Southwest through a Zuni lens.

“A:shiwi A:wan Ulohnanne: The Zuni World” will be on display at Pueblo Grande Museum from Feb. 9 to Sept. 17. In celebration of the opening, representatives from the A:shiwi A:wan Museum and Heritage Center will give a presentation about the exhibition. The public is invited to attend a free opening exhibit lecture from 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9.

Pueblo Grande Museum & Archaeological Park is located at 4619 E. Washington St., Phoenix. For additional information, call 602-495-0901 or visit www.pueblogrande.com.