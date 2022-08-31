Hospital helps update school wellness room

The new school year is underway, and children at Maryland School in north central Phoenix were welcomed by new Wellness Center thanks to hospital employees from Abrazo Central Campus. Over the summer, Abrazo staff volunteered to spruce up the room with new paint and furnishings.

The Wellness Center will offer a place where students can experience a calming environment to help with emotional needs, according to Abrazo Central Campus CEO Omar Pineda. Maryland School provides education for pre-kindergarten through eighth grade students.

Abrazo Central Campus employees not only helped with painting and outfitting the room, physicians from the hospital’s medical staff contributed funding for furniture and equipment, for a total contribution valued at more than $12,000.

“This was a great summer project to support the children in our community. Abrazo Central Campus is the home hospital for the North Central corridor, providing care and support for our community. We are grateful for the opportunity to contribute to our neighborhood schools and the 19North area,” said Pineda.

Hospital staff from Abrazo Central Campus also donated school supplies for Maryland School during the beginning of the 2021 school year. The “back to school” items were donated by Abrazo employees and physicians to provide needed items for neighborhood kids.

For more information about Abrazo Central Campus, 2000 W. Bethany Home Rd., visit www.abrazohealth.com.