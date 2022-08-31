Interim chief stepping in at PD

The Phoenix Police Department will welcome Interim Police Chief Michael Sullivan to duty Sept. 12. The appointment was announced the end of July by City Manager Jeff Barton.

Sullivan currently serves as deputy commissioner of the Compliance Bureau for the Baltimore Police Department.

In May of this year, current Police Chief Jeri Williams informed city leadership of her intent to retire after a 33-year career in law enforcement. Williams will begin her retirement after a transition period to assist in onboarding interim Chief Sullivan.

As interim Chief, Sullivan will lead Phoenix Police through the currently open Department of Justice (DOJ) civil pattern or practice investigation.

“In the search for an interim police chief, it was my priority to identify a leader with the qualifications to guide the department through the DOJ investigation and propel the department forward,” said Barton. “Sullivan brings 27 years of law enforcement experience to the table, and he has led police reform efforts for major cities. His experience working in collaboration with communities, the DOJ, federal court and more gives me confidence he has the experience necessary to step into the interim Phoenix Police Chief role during this important time.”

The interim assignment is expected to be for 12-24 months, during which time the city will conduct a nationwide search for a permanent police chief.