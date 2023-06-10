During National Teacher Appreciation Week in May, Four Peaks for Teachers launched its annual program, which runs through the summer.

Now in its 13th year, Four Peaks will support thousands of teachers across the Southwest, including distributing more than 7,000 school supply kits to teachers in Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico and Utah. The program will also provide 10 nominated teachers with $1,000 cash grants and one grand prize “Teacher of the Year” award winner with a $3,000 cash grant and custom teachers’ lounge makeover at their school.

Community members can nominate outstanding teachers through the “Thank A Teacher” program for the chance to win them a cash grant and a custom Teachers’ Lounge Makeover, through June 30 at www.fourpeaksforteachers.org. Nominated teachers must be 21 years of age and a resident of Arizona, New Mexico, Utah, or Nevada to be eligible to win.