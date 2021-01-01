City reaffirms mask requirement

Face coverings in public are required for most people within the city of Phoenix limits despite Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive order eliminating the requirement to wear masks in businesses.

The city of Phoenix issued a statement saying it will not rescind the declaration that Mayor Kate Gallego and the City Council made last June requiring face coverings for most people in the city. That means the mask requirement within the city of Phoenix will stay in place until such time as the City Council votes to change or terminate the declaration.

Everyone in the city of Phoenix, ages 6 and older, must wear a face covering, with some exceptions.

Gallego said the governor’s order has caused confusion and many businesses have “been pushed into the position of having to defend their masking policies with no help or backup from local government.” She said she and the majority of the council believe “protecting public health must come first.”

To learn more, visit www.phoenix.gov/newsroom/em-and-hs/1353.