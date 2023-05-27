Arizona’s largest no-kill shelter, Arizona Animal Welfare League (AAWL), announced in March a rebranding of the entire nonprofit organization to emphasize its focus on inclusivity and increasing access to pet health resources.

“One of our core values is empathy and we believe this new logo evokes everything we want our brand to say about us: that we’re warm, approachable, authentic, reliable, and welcoming, particularly to the diverse pet owners we serve from communities across Maricopa County,” said AAWL’s president and CEO, Alessandra Navidad.

The new brand identity and logo also tells the story of AAWL’s life-saving work in the Phoenix community since 1971. The date in the new logo is tagged in small letters at the bottom of the text to highlight how AAWL is a well-established organization with many years of experience.

“It is a simple way of including AAWL’s history, which is a humanizing force for the brand, as it tells the stories of the people and communities that have worked together to create a legacy of wellness, compassion, and protection for the animals they serve,” added Navidad.

As part of its five-year strategic plan, AAWL says that it will strive to eliminate barriers to veterinary care by offering affordable, accessible vet services for pet families who would otherwise be unable to afford care. In 2021 alone, 36,526 cats and dogs entered shelters in Maricopa County. Animal welfare organizations across the Valley are struggling with recent massive pet intakes due to complex issues such as housing instability or lack of veterinary and behavioral care.

