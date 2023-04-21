The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) says that it is going to be a “challenging weekend” due to several major freeway closures for improvement projects. This includes closures along I-10 in both directions near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport for old bridge removal and other work as part of the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project.

The following closures are scheduled this weekend, April 21–24:

Eastbound Interstate 10 closed between the SR 51/Loop 202 “Mini-Stack” and US 60 (Superstition Freeway) from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (April 24) for bridge removal and other work on the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Eastbound I-10 on-ramps between 3rd Street (near the tunnel) and Broadway Road closed. Southbound I-17 ramp to eastbound I-10 near Sky Harbor Airport closed. Note : Southbound Loop 101 ramps to east- and westbound US 60 in Tempe closed . Allow extra travel time and expect heavy traffic near closures. Primary Detour : Eastbound I-10 and southbound SR 51 traffic approaching the closure can detour on eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) and travel to southbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) and westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) in Chandler to reach I-10 beyond the closure. Detour to consider : Drivers also can use southbound/eastbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) to bypass the closure. Note : For Sky Harbor Airport access consider using eastbound Buckeye Road (airport’s west entrance) or using southbound 44th Street. More information available at i10broadwaycurve.com/alerts.

Westbound I-10 closed between US 60 and 32nd St near Sky Harbor Airport from 8 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (April 24). Detours: Consider using Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) as an alternate westbound/northbound route to reach I-10 in the West Valley. Drivers also can consider using eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) in Chandler to northbound Loop 101 and westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway).

Northbound I-17 closed between Union Hills Drive and Pinnacle Peak Road from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (April 24) for pavement improvement project. Both Loop 101 ramps to northbound I-17 closed. Northbound I-17 on-ramps at Thunderbird, Greenway and Bell roads also closed. Detours: Drivers on northbound I-17 can consider exiting ahead of the closure and using northbound 19th or 35th avenues. Drivers on Loop 101 approaching I-17 also can consider exiting ahead of the closure to use alternate routes to bypass the I-17 closures.

Eastbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) closed between Loop 101 and Higley Road from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (April 24). Detours: Consider using either stretch of eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain or Santan freeways). Drivers also can consider using eastbound Baseline Road or Southern Avenue.

Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead and allow plenty of extra travel time this weekend. Click the Weekend Travel Advisory Map graphic for additional information or visit the ADOT website.