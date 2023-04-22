In keeping with its mission of encouraging connectivity of the community through coffee, cocktails and delicious eats, Provision is now offering daily happy hour from 3–6 p.m. Each location features its own unique specials on cocktails, food combinations, beer and wine.

Arcadia location guests can enjoy a daiquiri, whiskey sour, negroni, margarita or seasonal mimosa for $8 each; select beer and wine by the glass for $6 each and two food combos: Two Beers, a Deal and a Pizza Place including any pizza and two beers for $22; and Bottle, The Board Slayer, guest’s choice of a bottle of red or white wine with a charcuterie board for $40.

At the Uptown Phoenix location, diners can enjoy a dry martini, daiquiri, Bee’s Knees (featuring gin, fresh lemon and honey), margarita or seasonal mimosa for $8 each; select beer and wine by the glass for $6 each and the same two food combos available at Arcadia.

Visit Provision Arcadia at 4501 E. 32nd St., (call 602-626-3866) or Provision Uptown Phoenix, 711 E. Missouri Ave., #115 (call 602-704-7211). For additional information, visit www.provisioncoffee.com.