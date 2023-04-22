Cordially Phoenix held a grand opening for its newest store location in North Central on March 20, 2023. The new store, located at 5813 N. 7th St., Suite 160, will feature a collection of women-owned companies that offer a range of handmade and specially curated products, including jewelry and hand-made gifts.

The new store will be open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and will also offer fun instructional classes after hours for groups and friends to learn a new craft. For additional information, visit www.cordiallyphoenix.com.