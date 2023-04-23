The groundbreaking of The Phoenix Theatre Company’s central Phoenix campus will take place in Summer 2023. Chanen Construction will be the contractor building the new facilities.

“This was the late Herman Chanen’s final construction project — one that he felt was so important to the future of Phoenix arts that he personally helped to fundraise to support it,” said Bill Pope, co-chair of the capital fundraising efforts.

The theatre announced that $28 million has been raised towards building a new 500-seat state-of-the-art theater. In addition to the previously announced theater enlargement, the Phoenix City Council on Dec. 13, 2022, voted to include nearly $6 million in long-needed funding that will support the building of ADA-compliant rehearsal spaces, offices and educational facilities as part of the General Obligation Bond going in front of voters in November 2023. The company plans to raise $45 million for this second phase of its campus development plan.

While total fundraising is almost 75 percent complete, the theatre looks to the multitudes of arts supporters and corporate sponsors in the Valley to help complete the capital campaign goal. Visit https://phoenixtheatre.com/elevate.