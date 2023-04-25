Taking over the former Burger King location at 7025 N. 7th St., Birdcall’s new North Central Phoenix restaurant will be chain’s second in the Valley. According to a spokesperson, the company hopes to have renovations completed in time for a summer 2023 opening.

Birdcall’s all-natural, made-to-order menu items include sandwiches — everything from a Nashville Hot to the Rancher and Grilled Chicken Caesar to the “Meati” vegetarian — salads, tenders and sides. The restaurant also serves up a breakfast menu, desserts, cocktails, beer, canned wine, shakes and more.

The first Birdcall location in Arizona opened in May of last year in Scottsdale, a third is set to open in Gilbert, also this summer.

Learn more at www.eatbirdcall.com.