Birdcall’s Deluxe sandwich is comprised of all-natural crispy chicken, bacon, pepper jack cheese, tomato, lettuce and buttermilk herb mayo (submitted photo).

Taking over the former Burger King location at 7025 N. 7th St., Birdcall’s new North Central Phoenix restaurant will be chain’s second in the Valley. According to a spokesperson, the company hopes to have renovations completed in time for a summer 2023 opening.

Birdcall’s all-natural, made-to-order menu items include sandwiches — everything from a Nashville Hot to the Rancher and Grilled Chicken Caesar to the “Meati” vegetarian — salads, tenders and sides. The restaurant also serves up a breakfast menu, desserts, cocktails, beer, canned wine, shakes and more.

The first Birdcall location in Arizona opened in May of last year in Scottsdale, a third is set to open in Gilbert, also this summer.

Learn more at www.eatbirdcall.com.

